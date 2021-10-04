PERMANENT VACANCY
Pursuant to Section 50(d) of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984, the occupant of this position must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent.
We currently have one (1) permanent full-time position available for immediate filling.
This selection process may be used to fill other similar at level vacancies that arise within twelve (12) months. Applicants deemed suitable but not recommended may be considered for those roles.
ABOUT US
As Western Australia’s leading hazard management agency, DFES performs a critical role coordinating emergency services for a range of natural disasters and emergency incidents threatening life and property.
By empowering our people, we create a diverse and capable organisation where we are united and supportive allowing us to work better together. It’s crucial that as a collective, our employees, volunteers and the general public have all the tools they need to safely and effectively manage emergency events.
To learn more about the Department and what we have to offer, please visit our website here or follow us on LinkedIn here.
ABOUT THE ROLE
Do you have a passion for cultural fire initiatives?
Would you like to support communities in their use of cultural fire?
Are you motivated to incorporate traditional fire techniques into contemporary land management practices?
The Bushfire Centre of Excellence is seeking a Cultural Fire and Partnerships Coordinator. The position will coordinate the development and implementation of the Cultural Fire Program which will gather and incorporate cultural knowledge about traditional fire practices into products produced by the Bushfire Centre of Excellence.
We are looking for someone who:
- Has significant knowledge of traditional fire practices
- Has excellent interpersonal and relationship-building skills
- Can identify, analyse, consolidate and communicate cultural fire knowledge
As the Cultural Fire and Partnerships Coordinator, you will be coordinating the Cultural Fire Program and supporting regions and communities to develop, implement and promote existing and future cultural fire programs and activities.
As part of your role, you will be integrating cultural fire knowledge into contemporary burning and land management practices, as well as contributing to training and knowledge products produced by the Bushfire Centre of Excellence.
Your role will also help to promote community understanding and awareness of cultural fire and help influence cultural change in an effective and positive manner and will model and foster values that are inclusive of the diverse stakeholder network of the Bushfire Centre of Excellence.
Sounds like you and want to know more? Then download the attached Job Description Form (JDF) or contact Bec Pianta, Executive Manager Bushfire Knowledge on 08 9540 7108 or by email bec.pianta@dfes.wa.gov.au.
ABOUT THE LOCATION
The Shire of Murray is one of the fastest growing districts in Australia and is located under an hour from Perth. Boasting enviable natural assets and delivering a unique lifestyle for its community, the Shire of Murray continues to experience rapid growth, as new residents flock to a rural lifestyle with all the benefits of city living.
The Bushfire Centre of Excellence facility is located off Lakes Road, Nambeelup, in the Shire of Murray’s up-and-coming Peel Business Park, which is set to become an innovative business hub.
PREREQUISITES
Successful applicants must have the following prerequisites:
- Aboriginality is a genuine qualification for this position in accordance with Section 50(d) of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984.
You will be required to provide evidence of your Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent prior to appointment.
EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
DFES is an emergency services organisation and all employees may be required to work or travel outside of normal business hours to assist with emergencies.
IF YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY, APPLY NOW!
All applications must be submitted online, simply click 'Apply for Job', located at either the top or bottom of this screen and follow the instructions.
To apply for this position, please submit the following:
- Up to three (3) page cover letter detailing why you are the right person for the role and how your relevant skills and experiences align to the role responsibilities contained in the attached job description form and essential criteria.
- A current comprehensive CV that clearly demonstrates your relevant competencies and experiences, including the names of two referees who can attest to your suitability to this role; and
- Evidence of your prerequisite
Please do not send your application to Bec Pianta or seek their assistance with lodging your application.
If you have any support or access requirements, we encourage you to advise us at the time of application and throughout the recruitment process. All information provided is private and confidential and will only be used to provide reasonable adjustments. Please contact us at jobs@dfes.wa.gov.au.
Please Note:
- All Essential Criteria listed in the Job Description Form will be assessed during the course of the selection process.
- Referees may be contacted at any stage during the process.
- Ensure you have saved your documents in MS Word (.docx files only) or PDF format and have allowed plenty of time to submit your application, as lodgement is system generated and any late, emailed or proforma applications submitted on or after 4:00pm (WST) will be rejected.
BENEFITS OF WORKING WITH DFES
As well as a great salary and being a part of something rewarding with key networking opportunities, our employees also enjoy an amazing range of benefits which may include:
- Opportunities to assist during state wide emergency incidents.
- Great work/life balance through flexible working and leave arrangements.
- Long service leave after 7 years.
- Paid parental leave as well as other attractive leave options.
- Generous superannuation options with the Fire & Emergency Services Superannuation Fund. For further information Click here.
- Access to salary packaging options.
- Professional Career Development Opportunities.
ELIGIBILITY TO APPLY
You must be an Australian Citizen or hold permanent residency.
NATIONAL POLICE CERTIFICATE
A condition of employment for new employees of DFES is that a current National Police Certificate (less than 3 months old) is provided prior to commencement.
DFES SUPPORTS DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION
DFES promotes diversity and a workplace that is free of discrimination. People from culturally diverse backgrounds, Aboriginal Australians and people with a disability are encouraged to apply.
To find out more about diversity and inclusion within the Public Sector workforce, please visit Workforce Diversification and Inclusion Strategy and Action Plans (www.wa.gov.au)