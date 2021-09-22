The Equal Opportunity Act (WA) 1984 provides support for employment decisions not only based on merit but also to help achieve diversity and equality.
The Department recognises Aboriginality as a genuine qualification for this position in accordance with (Section 50D) of the Act. To apply you must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent, identify as such and be recognised as such by the community.
About us
DWER is a vibrant agency committed to ensuring Western Australia’s resources and environment are healthy and able to support a strong economy and thriving communities, now and into the future. DWER is responsible for environmental and water regulation, creating a ‘one stop shop’ for industry and developers providing greater opportunities for streamlining and simplifying regulation.
Our values-based culture reflects who we are and how we go about business.
We care | We build trust | Better together | Open minds | We serve to make a difference
We invite you to explore a career with us by applying for our newly created role of Senior Manager, Aboriginal Advancement.
The Opportunity
This opportunity is for one year with possibility of extension and/or permanency.
This is an exciting opportunity for a highly skilled and motivated person to create and lead a small team that will enhance the Department’s capability and capacity to deliver meaningful outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. This new role will build and elevate relationships, shape Department strategy, direction setting and cultural competency, maximise opportunities and mitigate risks
The role is responsible for communicating and championing positive change, supporting and managing projects and programs, mitigating risk and delivering against State and Commonwealth Government agendas.
We recognise that flexible working arrangements support effective work-life balance, empowers our people and increases team productivity. We are committed to creating an equitable and diverse workforce that promotes an inclusive and supportive workplace environment. We value the unique diversity of experience that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disability, people from culturally diverse backgrounds, women and young people bring to our workforce.
For further information about the opportunity we encourage you to contact Hannah Tagore on 0427 194 397 during business hours.
About you
As a respected, experienced and engaged professional you will provide advice to the Director General and Corporate Executive, advise the Minister and National Cabinet as required and provide technical representation in Commonwealth meetings.
You will lead the establishment of open, trusted and effective relationships with key Aboriginal and Government stakeholders and influence the highest levels of Government and peak Aboriginal bodies.
How to apply
If you have what it takes to succeed in this opportunity, please apply by clicking the ‘Apply for Job’ button (above or below) and provide the following in Word or PDF format:
- A comprehensive resume that clearly shows your experience relevant to this opportunity;
- A two (2) page summary outlining the key responsibilities and achievements you have had during your career in the context of the position description and work related requirements.
- Two (2) professional referees (one preferred to be a current supervisor or recent manager)
The email address you provide will be used to communicate with you during and after the recruitment and selection process.
For technical difficulties while applying online or to request a document in an alternative format please contact recruitment@dwer.wa.gov.au or (08) 6364 7430 for assistance during business hours.
Access Needs
We use the National Relay Service (NRS) to ensure we are accessible to people who are deaf or have a hearing or speech impairment. NRS can help you connect with us on:
- TTY/voice calls – 133 677
- Speak & Listen – 1300 555 727
- SMS relay – 0423 677 767
If you have any access needs that may require adjustment to allow you to fully participate in the application and interview process, including alternate methods of communication, please contact us at recruitment@dwer.wa.gov.au on (08) 6364 7430.
Applicants found suitable but not recommended for this vacancy may be considered for subsequent vacancies in accordance with Part 5 (General Appointment) of Commissioner's Instruction 2: Filling a Public Sector Vacancy.
CLOSING DATE: 4:00pm Wednesday, 22 September 2021 (Australian Western Standard Time).
